Ayodhya (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A grand yagya will be held here from January 14-25 to mark the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, event organisers said on Wednesday.

'Raam naam maha yagya' will be held in Ayodhya in which 1008 shivalingas will be established.

The first phase of the temple is nearing completion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22.

A tent city has been set up on 100 acres on the ghat of Saryu River, 2 km away from the Ram temple, they said.

The yagya will be led and organised by Atmanand Das Mahatyagi also known as ‘Nepali Baba', they said, adding that 21,000 seers from Nepal will participate in the event.

Nepali Baba said that arrangements are being made to accommodate 50 thousand devotees every day and a feast will be organised that will feed about 1 lakh devotees every day.

After the maha yagya, the 1008 shivlingas will be immersed in the Saryu River.

The celebrations will begin with the head shaving of the hosts on January 14 while the havan will start from January 17 with the chanting of 24,000 verses of Ramayana, which will continue till January 25.

Nepali Baba said, "We are not originally from Nepal, we are residents of Ayodhya. I was born in the temple town (and shifted to Nepal). The king of Nepal named me as Nepali Baba..."

For the carving of shivlingas, stones have been brought from Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh.

