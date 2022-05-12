New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) A promoter entity of automotive component supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd on Thursday bought the company's shares worth Rs 200 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Participaciones Internacionales Autometal Dossociedad Limitada purchased 1,02,36,240 shares at an average price of Rs 195 apiece.

This took the transaction value to Rs 199.60 crore.

Separately, two entities -- Acacia Partners and Acacia Conservation Fund -- sold 83.24 lakh shares of the company in two transactions at the same price.

The scrip of Mahindra CIE Automotive closed 1.56 per cent higher at Rs 195 on BSE.

