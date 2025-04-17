New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Water supply in parts of Southwest Delhi would be affected on April 21 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Thursday and advised residents to use water judiciously.

In a statement, the DJB said water supply to Yashobhoomi Dwarka, Bharthal village, Dhulsiras, Bamnolii and their adjoining areas would be halted for 12 hours from 10 am due to interconnection works on the 1,000 mm diameter feeder line, which originates from Dwarka Water Treatment Plant.

There will also be no water supply between 3 and 8 pm in Udyog Nagar, Jwala Puri R Block, Paschim Vihar, Chander Vihar, Ranhola Baprola, Jai Vihar, Chanchal Park, Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Jai Vihar, Maharani Enclave, Ram Chander Enclave, Pratap Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Rajan Vihar, Hastsal Vihar, Press Enclave, Anand Vihar and nearby areas.

"Due to interconnection work in 1200 mm diameter Dwarka water main (line) at Ranhola Mod, the water supply will not be available," the DJB's statement added.

Other areas that are likely to be affected include Gurpreet Nagar, Dall Mill Road, Yadav Enclave, Roop Vihar, Mahata Enclave, Defence Enclave Part - 1, Shiv Vihar JJ Colony, Deep Enclave, Gupta Enclave, Shakti Vihar, Shishram Park, E-Block East Uttam Nagar, Indra Park, Indra Park Extension, Ram Dutt Enclave, Jain Park, Matiala Extension, Sukhi Ram Park, Vanhey Park, and adjacent areas.

The residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement during the shutdown period and make judicious use of water, the statement said.

Water supply through tankers will be available on request from water emergency control rooms, it added.

