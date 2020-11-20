New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Insurance technology firm Majesco on Friday announced a share buyback plan of up to Rs 631.26 crore.

The buyback will open on November 27 and close on December 11.

Also Read | ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched.

"Maximum number of Equity Shares proposed to be bought back i.e. 74,70,540 equity shares multiplied by the buyback price i.e. Rs 845 aggregating up to Rs 631,26,06,300. The buyback size does not include any transaction costs," the offer document filed on the stock exchanges said.

The buyback represents 24.78 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

Also Read | EPFO Records 14.9 Lakh Net New Enrolments in September 2020.

Shares of Majesco closed 0.9 per cent up at Rs 934.35 on BSE on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)