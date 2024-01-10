New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Eight of the ten listed Adani group stocks ended in the positive territory on Wednesday, with NDTV climbing over 3 per cent and Adani Enterprises rising nearly 3 per cent.

The stock of NDTV jumped 3.38 per cent, Adani Enterprises climbed 2.79 per cent, Adani Green Energy rallied 2.35 per cent, Adani Ports advanced 1.47 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions (0.62 per cent), Adani Power (0.49 per cent), Adani Total Gas (0.25 per cent) and Ambuja Cements (0.15 per cent) on the BSE.

However, shares of Adani Wilmar declined by 0.68 per cent and ACC skidded 0.02 per cent.

In the broader equity market, the BSE benchmark Sensex ended 271.50 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 71,657.71. The index hit a low of 71,110.98 and a high of 71,733.84 during the day.

Richest Asian Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced a Rs 2 lakh crore investment in Gujarat over the next five years, largely in setting up the world's largest clean energy project that will be visible even from space.

The apples-to-airport conglomerate is building three giga factories for manufacturing solar modules, wind turbines and hydrogen electrolyzers.

In Gujarat's Rann of Kutch desert, it is building the world's largest green energy park, covering 725 square kilometer. It will produce 30 gigawatt of electricity from solar energy as well as set up an integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem for solar and wind.

