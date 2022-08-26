New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Majority of small and medium enterprises anticipate an increase in their order books during the third quarter of the calendar year on account of a pick up in domestic demand, according to a survey.

The Assocham-Dun & Bradstreet Survey Small Business Confidence Index said that small businesses, participating in the survey, are expecting that their average capacity utilisation rate would increase.

''Optimism with regard to fresh investment remained more or less intact with 75 per cent of SMEs anticipating an increase in their fixed capital investment," the survey added.

It also said that while the RBI has been tightening the monetary policy compelled by inflation, SMEs do not find any concern with regard to the availability of credit.

According to the survey, 79 per cent of the respondents anticipate that access to credit will be normal in the third quarter of 2022.

This is despite an increase in the interest rates in recent months and the continuation of the same in the immediate future, it added.

