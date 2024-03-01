Sonbhadra (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A man was arrested here for marrying a woman by concealing his religious identity, police said here on Friday.

Once married, he began forcing the woman to convert to his religion, they said.

According to a complaint she filed at Robertsganj Kotwali, Sahjeb alias Rohan Rai met her on Facebook and later married her, the Superintendent of Police office said in a release.

After marriage, Sahjeb started pressuring her for dowry and changing her religion and also threatened to kill her, it said.

On the basis of the complaint, the man was booked under provisions of Uttar Pradesh Religious Conversion Act and arrested on Friday, police said.

