New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in carrying out an attack on the family of a woman his friend was interested in during Holi celebrations in Delhi's Mangolpuri has been arrested after evading police for over three months, an official said on Saturday.

He was wanted in a March 14 attempt to murder case, also involving an alleged stabbing of a family member outside their residence on Holi, along with his friends Varun and Sahil.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Accoding to police, Arjun (24) and Sahil went to the house of the woman Varun was interested in and allegedly attacked her family members with bricks and stones to avenge her marriage to someone else in January.

"Arjun had been on the run since the incident. Police tracked him down to his locality in A Block, Sultanpuri, where he was arrested on June 27 while visiting his mother," a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Jagdish Singh (23), the woman's cousin who filed the police complaint, said his family were playing Holi outside their home on March 14 when Varun, Arjun and Sahil allegedly came to the house and attacked them.

Sahil allegedly stabbed the complainant's father, while Arjun and Varun hit other family members with stones and bricks. The trio fled the spot immediately after the assault, the officer said.

During the interrogation, Arjun confessed his involvement and affirmed the revenge motive behind the attack, he said.

Police said Arjun also has a previous criminal record, with a case under the Gambling Act registered against him at Mangolpuri Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)