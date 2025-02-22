New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was arrested in a hit-and-run case near the Dhaula Kuan metro station in southwest Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ram Kumar Dixit from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was tracked down within 24 hours of the incident in which a woman was hit by his car, officials said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary, the accident occurred around 2:30 am on February 20, when the car hit the woman while she was walking near the metro station. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

A case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Delhi Cantt police station.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The CCTV footage from Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantt, Hari Nagar, and Tihar Jail Road helped police identify the accused and recover the vehicle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)