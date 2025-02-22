Mumbai, February 22: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya will announce the Shillong Teer Results (Shillong Teer Result) of the Teer games conducted today, February 22, shortly. Shillong Teer players who are taking part in today's Teer games can visit meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com to check the results and winning numbers. Participants can also find the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 22 below.

Results of Teer games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai and Juwai Teer will be declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer games are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Megahalya twice a day from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a rest day. Scroll below to check Shillong Teer Results and its winning numbers for today. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

What Is Shillong Teer? How Many Teer Games Are Played?

An archery-based lottery game, the eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The speculative lottery game requires participants to place bets on numbers between 0 to 99. The game requires local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the winning numbers of Shillong Teer games are determined by the last two digits of all arrows hitting the target in both rounds. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result on February 22, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The archery-type competition draws people from nearby areas and other places in northeast states. Shillong Teer enthusiasts can check Teer game results and winning numbers on the portals mentioned above. Those trying their luck in today's Shillong Teer games can click on the "Shillong Teer Result for February 22" option or download the PDF file from the online sites. Winning numbers of Shillong Teer Result, Shillong Morning Teer Result, Shillong Night Teer Result, Khanapara Teer Result, Juwai Teer Result, Juwai Morning Teer Result, Juwai Night Teer Result, and Jowai Ladrymbai Result will be updated here at LatestLY after results published.

