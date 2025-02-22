Mumbai, February 22: Bodoland Lottery enthusiasts, the wait is over! The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for today, Saturday, February 22, 2025, will be declared shortly. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is one of Assam’s most popular lotteries, drawing thousands of participants daily. Lucky draw results are published online three times a day- at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM-featuring winning ticket numbers across various games. If you participated in today’s draw, check the complete winners’ list and ticket numbers now.

Skip the ad-filled websites! Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Saturday, February 22, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. The official results are available in a simple PDF format, ensuring players can verify their tickets hassle-free. Lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi are played daily in Bodoland, making it a hub for lottery lovers. The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF provides an easy way to check the winning numbers. Scroll below to know where to check.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF is published online daily at bodolotteries.com at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Players can visit the official website to access the results instantly without navigating through unnecessary ads. The PDF file contains the full winners’ list along with their respective ticket numbers, ensuring a transparent and hassle-free experience. Participants are advised to verify their numbers from the official source to avoid misinformation.

With lotteries being legal in at least 13 Indian states, they remain a popular form of entertainment and excitement for many players. States like Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Punjab operate government-run lotteries with scheduled draws. Each state has its own set of games, rules, and prize structures, making the lottery landscape diverse across India. However, LatestLY advises all participants to play responsibly, keeping in mind the financial risks involved. While lotteries can be thrilling, it is essential to approach them with awareness, self-control, and within personal financial limits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).