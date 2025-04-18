Greater Noida, Apr 18 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his co-worker for several months on pretext of marriage, police said Friday.

According to police, Monu and the victim worked in the same factory and were friendly.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana News Update: Women Beneficiaries To Get INR 500 or INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Aditi Tatkare, Ajit Pawar Clear the Confusion.

The victim in her complaint alleged that Monu got into a relationship with her and promised to marry her. He hid that he was already married and had two children, police said.

Police said that when the victim started to distance herself from him, he threatened to defame her.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Kasna police station in-charge Dharmendra Kumar Shukla said that based on the complaint, a case was registered against Monu and he was arrested on Thursday.

Monu was produced in the court which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)