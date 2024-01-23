Budaun, January 23: A 60-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his neighbours following an argument over clearing a pile of garbage here on Tuesday, police said. Two people have been detained in connection with the incident that took place in Gheemarpur village under the Wazirganj police station area, they said. Gurugram Shocker: Man From Uttar Pradesh Arrested for Raping 12-Year-Old Girl in Aravali Hill Area

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alok Priyadarshi said, "Ramanand and his family members were attacked by their neighbours during an argument over clearing a pile of garbage on Tuesday evening. Ramanand was injured in the attack and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

"We have lodged an FIR in the matter and detained two persons. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

