Palghar, May 4 (PTI) A case has been registered against a person for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 32-year-old man over a financial dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Salman Mansuri, was found hanging in a local lodge at Dahanu on Saturday evening, a senior police official said.

A case was registered under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against one Bharat Zhavre, who is currently absconding, he said.

The official said as per preliminary information, Mansuri reportedly checked into a lodge in Dahanu and was later found hanging from the ceiling around 8 pm.

Police suspect that the financial disagreement and alleged mental harassment by the accused may have pushed Mansuri to take this extreme step, he said.

