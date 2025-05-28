Thane, May 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old man died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electricity pole in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening on a ground in the Kashmir Compound of Nalapar in Bhiwandi town, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The victim, identified as Sajaad Lalmohammad Jabbar Ansari, resident of Karivali Talao area in Bhiwandi, came in contact with an electric pole situated on the ground.

"He suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed immediately. Locals at the spot rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival," an official from Bhoiwada police station said quoting preliminary findings.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the police have as of now registered a case of accidental death, he said.

"We are looking into whether there was any negligence," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)