New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A man was found dead in an auto-rickshaw in Shahdara, police said on Monday.

According to police, they received information about the body around 8 pm on Sunday and a team was immediately dispatched.

"The team discovered the deceased in an auto. Blood was oozing from a wound in his lower neck area. The victim was identified as Islam (26), a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. The police called the crime team and forensic experts, who inspected the scene for evidence," said the police officer.

The accused is yet to be identified and the police are examining the CCTV footage in the area. Investigation is underway, the officer added.

