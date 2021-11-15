Kozhikode (Ker), Nov 15 (PTI) In a case of mistaken identity, a middle-aged man on Monday hacked a woman whom he assumed to be his divorced wife, in Balussery area near here, police said.

The woman, who was attacked while she was on duty in a bank in nearby Nanmanda in Balusserry, was rushed to a nearby hospital. She is said to be out of danger.

Police said the accused Biju, native of Nanmanda, has been taken into custody.

The victim is an employee of a cooperative bank in Nanmanda and the incident took place around noon today.

Police said the man claimed he attacked the woman, mistaking her to be his first wife, who was also an employee of the same bank.

His ex-wife was on leave today and the victim occupied her seat which resulted in the mistaken identity, police sources said.

