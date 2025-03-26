New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A man was arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of a mobile repair shop owner at his residence in the Kailash Nagar area, an official said on Wednesday.

According to police, information regarding the death of Lalit Mohan Varshney (42) was received from LNJP Hospital on March 24, after his wife, Poonam Gupta admitted him in an unresponsive state, Delhi Police in a statement said.

Police said that he was declared dead and a postmortem was conducted.

During the investigation, police recovered Varshney's mobile phone from the scene, which contained a video he recorded before his death, the statement read.

In the video, he allegedly accused Sanjay Jain, a 60-year-old property dealer of harassing him.

Acting on a complaint filed by Varshney's wife, police registered an FIR and Jain was subsequently arrested and is being questioned. Further investigation is underway, the statement added.

