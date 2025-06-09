New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a person who was allegedly blackmailing his wife and daughter in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, police said on Monday.

The accused, Raju Yadav, told police that he attacked Arun Kumar (35), after repeated warnings to stay away from his wife. He further alleged that Arun had been trying to blackmail his wife and daughter, police said.

Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

The incident took place around 8.40 pm on Sunday near Okhla Phase-I. A police team on routine patrol was alerted by a local about a scuffle and upon reaching the spot, they found Arun bleeding from multiple head injuries.

He was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and accused was taken into custody.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Police said crime team officials recovered a broken beer bottle neck and a brick piece stained with blood from the spot. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)