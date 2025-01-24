Uttarkashi, Jan 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was injured after being attacked by a bear in the Govind Wildlife Sanctuary National Park area in Uttarkashi district, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in the remote Kot village where Mukesh Rawat (32) had taken his cows and sheep to Saydi area to graze, they said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The bear attacked Mukesh and ran away when people raised an alarm, they said.

He was rushed to Mori CHC by the villagers where after first aid he was referred to Dehradun for better treatment, the officials said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The injured man has been given Rs 30000 as immediate relief. More assistance would be given after the medical report comes, Forest Range Officer Gaurav Agarwal said.

Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal also visited the CHC to enquire about the condition of the injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)