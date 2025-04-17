Amethi, Apr 17 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle on the Tanda-Banda highway in the district on Thursday, police said.

The victim, Rajendra Prasad, a resident of Pure Brahma village, sustained critical injuries in the collision and was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Gauriganj Station House Officer Shyam Narayan Pandey said, "The body has been sent for postmortem. The truck and its driver have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are underway."

