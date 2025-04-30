Bhubaneswar, Apr 30 (PTI) A man was killed allegedly by his younger brother in Santipalli slum in Bhubaneswar, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Hamidul Khan, elder brother of the prime accused Imat Khan, a police officer said.

Also Read | NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Out at neet.nta.nic.i: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for May 4 Examination, Know Steps To Download.

On a trivial matter, there was a quarrel between two brothers on Tuesday, leading to the head injury to the deceased, he said.

On Wednesday, the deceased complained of a headache. Then, he was shifted to hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said.

Also Read | Did Caste Census Ever Happen Before in India? As Modi Govt Takes Big Decision of Including Caste Enumeration in Next Census, Know When First and Last Time It Was Conducted.

Shaheed Nagar police arrested the main accused and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)