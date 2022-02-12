Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed here by two workers of a bar who hit him with a log on his head after a quarrel with them over getting a drink, police said on Saturday.

The duo was arrested, they said.

On Friday, the youth visited the bar before it was opened and ordered for the drink. When two workers there said he could get the drink only at noon when the liquor outlet opens, he tried to attack them with stones and created a ruckus.

The duo hit the man with the log. Subsequently, his father arrived and took him home.

Soon, the man became motionless and his father called for an ambulance. After examining him, the health personnel in the ambulance declared him dead.

Police arrested the two bar workers and produced them produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody.

