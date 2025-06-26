New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four men for killing a 22-year-old man who was attacked with stones and sharp-edged weapons following a quarrel in the Punjabi Bagh area, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, Durgesh, was with his friends Akash, Kaptan and Narveer when the incident took place near the Transport Centre around midnight on June 22, police said.

"Complainant Narveer told the police that the group had gone there to smoke when they had an argument with three to four unknown men, which soon escalated into a violent altercation," said the police officer.

During the scuffle, the attackers used sharp objects and stones to assault the victims. While Akash, Kaptan and Narveer suffered minor injuries, Durgesh was grievously hurt and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, the accused managed to flee the scene.

A team examined over 250 CCTV footage and questioned locals and witnesses. Police also deployed informers to help identify the suspects captured in the surveillance footage and arrested the accused.

The arrested have been identified as Himanshu Paswan (20), Deepak (20), Parveen (22) and Md Nekat (20). Police said efforts are underway to recover the weapons used in the murder.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.

