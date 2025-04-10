Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) A man was shot dead by some miscreants in the Karauli district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when some bike-borne people opened fire on Gyan Singh Meena (25), who was sitting on the roadside in the Kudgaon area, Karauli SP Brajesh Upadhyay said.

Also Read | What Is Bicornuate Uterus? Know All About the Rare Condition That Baffled Doctors As US Woman Experiences Periods for Over 3 Years.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died, Upadhyay said.

The SP said that some suspects have been detained and are being questioned.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Result 2025 Declared Online, 42,397 Candidates Shortlisted for Written Exam; Know How To Check Results and Merit List.

"Prima facie, the case appears to be of personal enmity," he said.

The family members and relatives of the deceased held a protest demanding arrest of all the accused and a compensation. They were assured that the demands will be forwarded to the state government for consideration, he said.

After post-mortem, the body will handed over to the family for last rites, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)