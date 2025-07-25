Kaushambi (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died after he was shot at on Friday evening here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that Raju (30), a resident of Ganja village in Prayagraj district, was going to buy liquor from a liquor shop in Magdumpur village of Pipri police station area.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

As soon as he parked his motorcycle, some people who were waiting for him shot him in the chest.

Singh said that the police took him to a hospital in Prayagraj, where he died during treatment.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, Singh added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)