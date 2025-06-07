Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) A man was shot dead while his accomplice was injured after unidentified armed assailants opened fire at them near a shopping mall in Haryana's in Panchkula district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday evening in the Pinjore area, they said.

Police said the deceased was identified as Sonu Nolta, aged around 30, and the injured was identified as Prince, who has been hospitalised.

Talking to the media, DCP Shrishti Gupta said that Nolta was shot dead after unidentified armed assailants opened fire at them. Nolta faces cases of rioting.

The DCP said that a person had put a post on social media in which he claimed responsibility for the incident and further claimed that the accused were related to a gang.

"During preliminary investigations, no role of any gang involvement has come to the fore. The motive is not clear yet. However, we are investigating from all angles," she added.

