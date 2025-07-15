Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) The ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd has planned to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu with 10 more branches and add over 10,000 advisors across South India.

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd is a joint venture between Manipal Group, an eminent player in healthcare delivery and higher education and global health services company Cigna Healthcare.

Citing a data from the General Insurance Council (GIC), ManipalCigna said it outpaced the sector with a 30 per cent growth in premium in Q1 FY2026 reflecting its strong regional strategy and customer-first product design.

With 18 offices, a network of over 1,500 empaneled hospitals, and over 7,000 advisors ManipalCigna has covered more than 11 lakh lives in TN in FY2025.

Commenting on the growing presence in the State, company's Chief Marketing Officer Sapna Desai said, "Over the years, our growing network, innovative offerings, and customer-centric approach have enabled us to earn the trust of our policyholders and our partners to deliver tangible value."

"Our consistent growth and the launch of our innovative flagship product, 'Sarvah' with unique features such as infinite coverage available with 'Sarvah Uttam' plan and absolutely zero waiting period available with 'Sarvah Param' plan, demonstrates our dedication to the health, well-being of our customers," Desai said in a press release, here.

Over the last three years, the company has settled claims worth Rs 101 crore in Tamil Nadu. In the first quarter of the current financial year, the company achieved a 30 per cent premium growth.

