Imphal, Aug 18 (PTI) Manipur Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh distributed medical kits to truck drivers and helpers at Keithelmanbi bazar in Imphal West district.

The minister praised truck drivers for bringing essential commodities and medicines to the northeastern state during the lockdown and also during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical kits comprising hand sanitiser, face mask, face shields were given to drivers of trucks plying along the Imphal-Jiribam Road on Monday, a press release issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations said.

The minister said that maintaining the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by every one of us including truck drivers and helpers is necessary to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said the Health department will provide all necessary help to truck drivers and helpers.

