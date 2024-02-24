Latur, Feb 24 (PTI) Members of the Maratha community on Saturday staged road blockade protests in Latur demanding the implementation of a draft notification on the issuance of OBC certificates to "blood relatives" of Kunbi Marathas on a call given by quota leader Manoj Jarange.

Demonstrations were held at various locations between 11 am to 1 pm. Protesters parked their vehicles on the roads and raised slogans against the government including the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers.

Also Read | Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

"All members of the Maratha community from Marathwada should be given Kunbi certificates as mentioned in the Hyderabad Gazette. They must be inducted into the OBC category," they demanded.

During an agitation held on the Barshi Road, a youth attempted to set himself on fire by pouring kerosene. A potential tragedy was averted as police detained him.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Admit Card Released at aptet.apcfss.in: Hall Ticket for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Out, Know How To Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)