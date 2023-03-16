Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) A marginal increase of 1 per cent in e-recruitment in the white-collar space was seen in February this year despite growing macroeconomic challenges, according to a report.

foundit Insights Tracker (fit) on Thursday released its report that provides comprehensive monthly analysis of job posting activity online across recruitment platforms.

It noted that the rise in e-recruitment was driven by entry-level positions.

"Despite rising concerns at a macroeconomic level, there is a rise in hiring freshers as well as enabling a diverse and inclusive workplace. In February, there was a marginal growth of 1 per cent in e-recruitment space compared to same month last year. The tech industry, despite a few setbacks, remains the single largest employer of fresh talent and women," foundit, a Quess company, CEO Sekhar Garisa said.

foundit was previously known as Monster APAC and ME.

The tech industry has been instrumental in leading India's post-pandemic recovery and will continue to drive the growth engine forward, he noted.

"Furthermore, the government's push to 'Make in India' will not only spur economic activity but also enable job growth and a true Atma nirbhar Bharat," he added.

As per the report, the demand for entry-level job seekers was high in February, with close to 42,000 active jobs available for freshers, indicating a 9 per cent increase in job activity.

The majority of job opportunities, about 63 per cent, were targeted towards graduates, with startups contributing to 14 per cent of jobs, it said.

The top hiring industries for freshers were IT - Hardware, Software (23 per cent), BPO/ITes (14 per cent) and BFSI (9 per cent), it stated.

In terms of geography, Delhi-NCR (18 per cent), Bengaluru (14 per cent) and Mumbai (12 per cent) had the highest hiring percentages, the report added.

