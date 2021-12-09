New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it has trained over 39 lakh people across the country through its institutes of driving and traffic research over the last 20 years.

The company on Thursday inaugurated its 8th Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) located at Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh which has been set up through a joint initiative with the state transport department at a total investment over Rs 19 crore.

Speaking at the inauguration, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, "To achieve the objective of promoting safe and responsible driving behaviour, Institutes of Driving and Traffic Research play a crucial role. I am happy to share that we have trained over 39 lakh people across the country through our IDTRs over the last 20 years."

As the IDTRs bring together features like state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern software and equipment, scientific method of training and expert trainers, they "make IDTRs a perfect platform to learn, practice and refine driving skills before actually driving on public roads", he added.

The company said its IDTR in Chhattisgarh will have an annual training capacity of 2,000 learners and 20,000 refresher trainees, with seven different courses on offer.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel said nearly 80 per cent of road accidents are due to human error.

"Therefore, there is a greater need for right driving training and road safety education. This training facility is one step in the direction of imparting quality driving skills and education to promote road safety," he added.

