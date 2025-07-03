New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notch below seasonal average, according to IMD.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.7 degrees Celsius, with the weather department predicting rains along with thunderstorm.

The relative humidity was 61 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorm with rains for Friday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 72, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category, at 4 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

