New Delhi, December 29: Six of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 86,847.88 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers in line with an overall optimistic trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 657.48 points or 0.84 per cent, and the Nifty rose 225.9 points or 0.95 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were the winners, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered erosion from their market valuation. The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank surged by Rs 20,235.95 crore to Rs 13,74,945.30 crore. Samsung Group Affiliates’ Market Value Drops 23% in 2024 Due to Sluggish Performance of Its Key Affiliate Samsung Electronics: Report.

Reliance Industries added Rs 20,230.9 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 16,52,235.07 crore. The valuation of ITC jumped Rs 17,933.49 crore to Rs 5,99,185.81 crore, and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 15,254.01 crore to Rs 9,22,703.05 crore.

The market cap of Bharti Airtel soared Rs 11,948.24 crore to Rs 9,10,735.22 crore, and Hindustan Unilever rallied Rs 1,245.29 crore to Rs 5,49,863.10 crore. However, the valuation of State Bank of India tumbled by Rs 11,557.39 crore to Rs 7,13,567.99 crore. Adani Enterprises Share Expected To Rise by 57.8% in 24 Months: Ventura Securities.

The valuation of LIC declined by Rs 8,412.24 crore to Rs 5,61,406.80 crore, and that of Infosys dropped by Rs 2,283.75 crore to Rs 7,95,803.15 crore.

The market valuation of TCS dipped Rs 36.18 crore to Rs 15,08,000.79 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.

