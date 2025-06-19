New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has rolled out an online portal that generates instant health trade licences after relevant documents are uploaded on it and necessary licensing fee is paid.

The MCD, however, warned against misuse of the new system, saying concealing facts will be subject to immediate revocation.

The portal aims to make the process more transparent, efficient and user-friendly for designated health trades across the city, a statement said.

Under the new system, traders can now obtain their health trade licences instantly by uploading the required documents and paying the necessary processing, registration, and licensing fees online.

Once completed, applicants can download and print the licence certificate.

Applicants must ensure compliance with all general and technical conditions associated with the designated health trade and must have all mandatory documents in place. Only trades that fulfil these prerequisites will be able to proceed with license generation on the MCD portal.

However, the municipal corporation said the licences generated for any trade operating in non-conforming areas will be treated as void from the outset.

Any licenses obtained by misrepresenting or concealing facts will be subject to immediate revocation, with no refund of fees, it said.

The competent authority may also impose penalties based on the severity of the case, including issuing closure notices and sealing of premises.

In cases where licenses are generated without submitting complete documentation or failing to meet compliance standards, regulating officers will raise deficiencies to be rectified by the trader within a stipulated time.

Non-compliance may lead to penal action under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, including possible closure and sealing of the trade premises.

The MCD has also emphasised that it is the trader's responsibility to regularly check the status of their application on the web portal and make timely corrections, if required. Any adverse outcome due to negligence in compliance will be solely borne by the applicant.

