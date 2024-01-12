New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sealed a property of a private company here over alleged non-payment of property tax, officials said on Friday.

Nearly Rs 3.91 crore of property tax was outstanding against the defaulter, the MCD said in a statement.

The civic body has "sealed/attached" the property located in the Civil Lines area for "non-payment of property tax", it said.

The owner "failed to pay the outstanding property tax, despite being given ample opportunities" by civic authorities, the statement said.

MCD had earlier issued a notice in this connection, officials said.

