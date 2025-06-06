New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Nominations for the posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Standing Committee were filed on Friday, marking a crucial step in restoring the key decision-making body of the MCD.

From the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Satya Sharma filed her nomination for the post of chairperson, while Sunder Singh filed for deputy chairperson, an official statement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said.

Also Read | How To Activate Your UAN Online? Step-by-Step Guide As EPFO Extends Activation Deadline to June 30, 2025.

Representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Praveen Kumar and Mohini Jeenwal filed their nominations for chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively, it added.

The filling took place at the Office of the Municipal Secretary at the Civic Centre in the presence of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 06, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Mayor Singh welcomed the move, stating, "It is a matter of joy for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi that the Standing Committee is being constituted. In its absence, significant development projects could not be planned. Now, all members will work together to enhance civic amenities for the people of Delhi."

The election for both posts is scheduled to take place on June 12, 2025.

Currently, the BJP holds a majority in the House with 117 councillors, overtaking AAP, which had won 134 seats in the 2022 MCD elections but now stands at 97 due to -- defections, the election of some members to the Delhi Assembly, and the formation of the Indraprastha Vikas Party by 16 councillors. The Congress has eight members.

The formation of the Standing Committee is expected to accelerate key development and administrative initiatives in the capital that had been delayed due to the committee's non-functioning status.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)