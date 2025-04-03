New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to set up a night market near the Salimgarh Fort next month, allowing street vendors to sell food daily from 6 pm to 10 pm.

The market will not have any permanent structures, ensuring that vendors bring their carts during designated hours and remove them afterward.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Anonymous Cybercriminal Promises Free Robux Coins, Steals INR 75 Lakh From Delhi Businessman Without OTP or Alert; Here's How.

“Vendors will bring their carts, sell during specific hours, and take them back. There will be no permanent construction at the site,” an MCD official said.

Officials told PTI that the project aims to utilise the vacant space that was previously unused while also prevent future encroachments.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 3, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The civic body has invited applications from street vendors until April 11, after which a screening process will begin to select eligible vendors willing to participate.

This scrutiny is expected to take around three to four weeks, with progress visible by May 11, officials added.

To enhance the market's appeal, the MCD plans to beautify the area with lighting and other decorative elements while ensuring necessary arrangements such as toilets, cleanliness, and garbage collection.

“The market will not have any permanent structures of any kind,” an official said, adding that the MCD will enhance the stretch with lighting and other beautification measures while ensuring facilities like toilets.

“Vendors will bring their carts, operate during designated hours, and take them back once done. Cleanliness and garbage collection will be properly managed,” the official added.

The market will be operational daily from 6 pm to 10 pm, according to a notice issued on April 3.

As per the notice, approximately 50 vending spaces will be available at a time, and vendors will be required to pay a municipal and sanitation fee.

The notice also mentioned that vending spots may rotate daily, depending on the number of eligible applicants. Additionally, vendors will be allowed to bring their own chairs and tables for customers. PTI NSM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)