Kolkata, July 7 (PTI) Coal Indias subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has ordered an eight-day wage cut for workers who went on a three-day strike from July 2 to protest against private competition, a notice issued by MCL said.

The MCL had termed the strike as illegal.

Most of the 20,000 workers did not report for work during the strike, sources said. This was the second time that wages are being deducted for a strike.

According to officials, the first instance of such an order was in 2010 when a section of workers went on a one-day strike.

"It is noted that the employees of Lakhanpur OCP, Belpahar OCM, Lillari OCP and GM office of Lakhanpur area who have participated in this illegal strike which is violation of rule 26.10 of the certified standing orders of MCL.

"In view of this misconduct on their part, eight days wage deduction as per Section 20 of the Code on Wages Act 2019, is hereby ordered for their act of participation in the illegal strike, the MCL said in a notice dated July 3. While OCP refers to open cast project, OCM denotes open cast mine.

The notice also read that the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in Kolkata was seized of the matter for conciliation under provisions of Industrial Disputes Act 1947.

Since the strike has been under conciliation, participation in such a strike is in contravention to various sections of the Industrial Disputes Act of 1947, it said.

