Airtel, the telecommunication giant officially announced the 'Priority of 4G Network' plan that will allow faster 4G speed to its Platinum postpaid users. The motive of this plan is to let users relish the faster 4G speed in their mobile phone & other smart devices. Airtel users who are subscribed to postpaid plans that start from Rs 499 & above are chosen as platinum users & will start receiving faster 4G speed from today. Amazon to Buy $2 Billion Stake in Bharti-Airtel? Sunil Mittal-Owned Telecom Yet to Confirm.

In addition to this, Airtel platinum users will also get 'Red Carpet Customer Care' that will provide exceptional assistance at call centres & retail stores. With the help of dedicated staff, platinum customers will be served on priority at all Airtel call centres & market stores. As of now, Airtel offers 4 postpaid plans starting at Rs 499 which includes unlimited local & STD calls with a free Amazon Prime subscription for one year, 3G/4G data of 75GB per month & free subscription to Zee5, Airtel Stream & an anti-virus kit.

There is other prepaid offer that costs Rs 749 with a data of 125GB, unlimited local & STD calls besides a free Amazon Prime Subscription for one year. So the choice is yours. If you are not a platinum postpaid customer, you can upgrade to this plan. Also in times of coronavirus, Airtel will deliver a new 4G SIM at your doorstep and you will not have to step out of your home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).