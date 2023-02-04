New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Leading commodity bourse MCX on Saturday posted a 12.56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 38.79 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

Its net profit stood at Rs 34.46 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose on a consolidated basis to Rs 163.65 crore in the December 2022 quarter from Rs 104.06 crore in the year-ago period.

MCX largely offers derivatives in the non-commodity segment.

