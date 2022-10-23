Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI) A 24 year-old journalist employed with a Tamil news TV channel died on Sunday while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained after he slipped into a stormwater drain here, with Chief Minister M K Stalin condoling his death.

The victim, Muthukrishnan "unexpectedly slipped' and fell into the SWD on Saturday night and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital here, Stalin said in a statement.

"I was anguished to know he died without responding to treatment," he said and extended his sympathies with the victim's family.

Stalin announced a total relief of Rs five lakh, including Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, to the family of Muthukrishnan.

AIADMK leader K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai condoled Muthukrishnan's death.

