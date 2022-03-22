New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday suggested the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to monitor RE projects and adhere to deadlines saying clean energy target of 175GW is unlikely to be achieved by 2022.

"Because of continuous non-achievement of the assigned yearly physical targets, it is highly unlikely that the target of 175 GW can be achieved by the end of the year 2022," stated Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy in its 24th report on Demand of Grand for 2022-23 of MNRE tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

It also stated that the performance of the Ministry does not seem to be in sync with our ambitious commitments and announcements made at various international fora regarding adoption of renewable energy.

It noted that against such gross underachievement, the Ministry needs to significantly improve its target fulfillment in the financial year 2022-23.

Keeping in view India's commitment to increase its non-fossil based energy capacity to 500 GW by the year 2030, the Committee expect the Ministry to ramp up its pace and recommend the Ministry to closely assess and examine the factors responsible for non-achievement of targets and take corrective measures without any delay so that the physical targets set for the financial year 2022-23 are successfully achieved, it stated.

The ministry should also monitor the implementation of the projects and ensure adherence to the prescribed timeline for their commissioning, it said.

It noted that a total renewable energy capacity of 105.85 GW has been installed in the country as on 31st January, 2022 which is about 60 per cent of the overall target of 175 GW.

It found that the MNRE has continuously failed to achieve its yearly physical targets.

For the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 against the renewable energy targets of 15,555 MW, 12,252 MW and 12,880 MW, the Ministry could achieve only 8,760.57 MW, 8,843.29 MW and 7,549.64 MW with shortfall of about 44 per cent, 28 per cent and 42 per cent respectively.

Similarly, during the year 2021-22, against the target of 19,635.90 MW, 10,050.74 MW of renewable power could be installed up to January, 2022 which is only 51 per cent of the given target.

It suggested that the MNRE should focus on exhaustive utilization of the budgetary allocation during the coming financial year and then justify the need for allocation of more funds for its central sector schemes.

