Mendhar/Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Army troops opened fire to bring down a Pakistani drone which entered into the Indian side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said.

However, the drone returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly over an area near the border fence in Mendhar sector, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The troops picked up the movement of the drone around 1 am and fired nearly a dozen rounds.

A search operation was launched with the first light of the day on Wednesday to ensure there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, the officials said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The search operation was continuing when last reports were received.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)