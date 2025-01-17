New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Friday launched the luxury EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series', a battery electric vehicle (BEV), priced at Rs 2.63 crore (ex-showroom) at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Besides, it also introduced a new variant of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night series, priced at Rs 3.71 crore onwards (ex-showroom), bolstering its top-end vehicles portfolio.

Moreover, it also showcased the Concept CLA Class -- which is the forerunner for an entirely new electric segment from Mercedes-Benz developed from scratch.

The German luxury car maker has also showcased models -- G 580, LWB E-Class 450 4MATIC, AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ and AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE at its pavilion themed as 'arena of desire'.

With the launch of Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series', Mercedes-Benz expects this to further strengthen its BEV offering for the discerning Indian customer.

It comes with a dual electric motor fitted on each axle, making it all four wheel drive. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km in 4.4 seconds with a top speed of 210 km.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer said Maybach EQS SUV 'Night Series' is a transformation of the tradition-rich luxury brand into a highly progressive, all-electric future.

"Like every Maybach, the vehicle stands for sophisticated luxury in all its facets. With Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 'Night Series', we continue to enrich our BEV portfolio in India, offering a highly exclusive and handcrafted BEV for our discerning customers," he said.

The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class is inspired by a new generation of customers looking for a feature-rich car that combines luxury with comfort, safety and cutting-edge technology.

It is the forerunner for an entirely new all-electric segment from Mercedes-Benz.

"In the age of electric mobility and digitalization, the Concept CLA is a glimpse into an electric future from Mercedes-Benz. This futuristic car strongly demonstrates our vision to elevate the BEV segment," Iyer said, adding that "the Concept CLA is truly the forerunner for an entirely new portfolio of BEVs".

Mercedes-Benz has also showcased the G 580 with EQ Technology, which is the first fully-electric variant of Mercedes-Benz's off-road icon, the G-Class.

Mercedes-Benz India completed 30 years of Indian operations in 2024. It had set up a production facility in 2009, in Chakan near Pune.

Mercedes-Benz India is part of Mercedes-Benz's Global Production and has over 100 luxury touch points spread across 50+ cities.

