Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Temperatures are likely to fall by up to four degrees Celsius in most parts of the state in the next two days due to strong northerly winds, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

There is no possibility of any western disturbance becoming active in the state for the next one week and the weather will remain dry in most parts, the IMD said.

Also Read | What Is Army Recruitment Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Nanded Farmer Duped of INR 1.75 Lakh on Promise of Recruitment in the Army.

During the next 48 hours, most parts of the state will witness strong northern winds with a speed of 20-25 kilometres per hour. Due to its effect, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to fall by two to four degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The temperatures may increase again from March 7-8, it added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Chittorgarh at 34.6 degrees Celsius and the lowest minimum temperature in Sangaria at 10.6 degrees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)