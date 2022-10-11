Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) The Met office warned on Tuesday of heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of north Bengal and Sikkim as incessant downpour for the last two days affected normal life in the hills.

Also Read | Redmi A1+ India Launch Set for October 14, 2022; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Landslides were reported on the Siliguri-Gangtok highway and other places, disrupting traffic movement in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and the Himalayan state.

Also Read | Google Asks Developers To Build More Apps for Pixel Watch.

The department issued a red warning of torrential rain for Sikkim and an orange warning of very heavy rain in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling in north Bengal till Wednesday, it said.

Heavy rain may continue in these places thereafter till Thursday, it said.

Heavy downpour has been reported from sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the last two days, leading to landslides and affecting normal life.

Alipurduar recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday at 170 mm, while Barobisha received 140 mm of rain, it said.

Mangan in Sikkim received 100 mm of rain, while Singhik and Sankalan received 90 mm, the weather office said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)