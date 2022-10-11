Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will launch the A1+ smartphone in India on October 14, 2022. The company teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. Redmi launched the A1 device earlier this year as its most affordable smartphone of 2022. Redmi launched the A1+ smartphone in Kenya earlier this month, and now, the handset will be making its debut in the Indian market soon. It will carry similar specifications to that of the Kenyan model. Redmi A1 With MediaTek Helio A22 Processor Now Official in India.

Redmi A1+ will come with a 6.52-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

Your next favourite A1 smartphone is here! Presenting #RedmiA1Plus for all your smartphone needs plus some more. ➕Unlimited Entertainment ➕Added Security ➕Picture Perfect Memories ➕➕ A LOT MORE! Get #StylishBhiSecureBhi on 14.10.2022. Get notified: https://t.co/Sulm8nIugj pic.twitter.com/2VKBoHNukC — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 11, 2022

For clicking photographs and recording video calls, Redmi A1+ will get a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP primary camera and a 2MP depth snapper. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie lens. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Milk Salt White Variant Debuts in China.

The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It will run on Android 12 OS and will be a made-in-India device. The budget smartphone will be offered in black, light green and light blue colour options. Coming to the pricing, Redmi A1+ is likely to be priced under Rs 10,000 and rival the likes of Moto e32, and Realme C30s, among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).