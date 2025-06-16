New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Technology giant Meta has named Arun Srinivas as the new Managing Director and Head for its India operations, effective July 1, 2025.

The appointment comes after Sandhya Devanathan, previously leading India, was given an expanded role overseeing both India and Southeast Asia.

In his new position, Srinivas will oversee the integration of business, innovation, and revenue priorities for Meta in India to support the company's growth and partnerships with local brands, advertisers, developers, and business partners, Meta said in a blog.

Srinivas will report directly to Sandhya Devanathan.

"Meta in India is leading the way in AI adoption, WhatsApp, and Reels, and Arun's impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta's continued investment in the country. He will continue to work closely with me as we scale the business in India," Devanathan, Vice President (India and South East Asia) at Meta, said.

Srinivas, an IIM Kolkata alumnus, brings in about 30 years of experience, having worked at Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, OLA, and investment firm WestBridge Capital.

He has been with Meta since 2020, currently serving as Director and Head of Ads Business in India, where he leads efforts with major advertisers and agency partners, focusing on revenue priorities such as AI, Reels, and Messaging.

