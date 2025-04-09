Etawah, Apr 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was shot dead in sleep inside his house in the Vivoli village here early Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satyapal Singh said the incident took place around 1 am in the village under the Bharthana Police Station.

The attackers entered the house and shot Lal Singh twice in the head as he lay asleep on a cot in the verandah.

Hearing the gunshots, family members rushed to the verandah and found Lal Singh dead, in a pool of blood. The attackers, who are yet to be identified, had already fled by then.

The SP and local Station House Officer Devendra Singh reached the location with a forensic team around 2 am.

Lal Singh was involved in metal works and online trading.

His family members told the police that Lal Singh had recently been involved in a dispute with some locals over land and money, the SP said.

